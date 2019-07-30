AccuWeather: Hot, very humid today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with a few clouds today, but the big story is the heat and humidity. The high is 95. It will feel like near 100 in the afternoon. A spotty thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west, including an isolated strong storm.
TONIGHT: We have a partly cloudy, very muggy night with an overnight low of 74. A spotty evening storm can't be ruled out.
WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A strong afternoon or night time thunderstorm is possible in a few neighborhoods. The high slips to 89. It will still feel like about 95.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with warm and sticky air still in place. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun again. It's still humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with most of our action in the southern half of the region. The high dips to 86.
SATURDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonably warm start to the weekend. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high inches up to about 87.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's moderately humid. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.
MONDAY: It gets hot and humid again with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible. The high reaches 90.
TUESDAY: It's still hot with another pop-up storm around and a high near 90.
