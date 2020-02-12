AccuWeather: Hot Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog.. Lows 73.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 94.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91. Heat Index 98.
THURSDAY:Partly sunny, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 92. Heat Index 100.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.. High 91
