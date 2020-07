AccuWeather: Hot Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog.. Lows 73.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 94.TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 90.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91. Heat Index 98.THURSDAY:Partly sunny, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 92. Heat Index 100.FRIDAY: Hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 90.SUNDAY: Partly sunny.. High 91For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app