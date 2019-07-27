Weather

AccuWeather: Hotter Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 67-71.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92. Heat Index 93.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 88. Heat Index 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is likely. High 87.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 87.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Elkins Park man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Consumer Reports: Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in N.J.
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Show More
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Gritty makes video game debut in EA Sports NHL 20
'In God We Trust' going up at South Dakota public schools
More TOP STORIES News