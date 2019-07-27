AccuWeather: Hotter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 67-71.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 92. Heat Index 93.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 94. Heat Index 98.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 88. Heat Index 90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A shower or thunderstorm is likely. High 87.
FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 87.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 87.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News