AccuWeather: Hottest day of the year!

By Chris Sowers
AccuWeather: Another hot day on the way Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, slightly more humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, mainly north and west of the city. High 94.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 63.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler! High 70.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 93. Heat Index 95-96.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 74.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. High 72.

