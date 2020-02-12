AccuWeather: Hottest day of the year!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, slightly more humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, mainly north and west of the city. High 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low 63.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler! High 70.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 93. Heat Index 95-96.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 74.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. High 72.
