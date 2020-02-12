AccuWeather: Hottest Day So Far This Year Likely Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another sunny day, but a bit more humid and warm high of 88 degrees in Philadelphia. It gets even hotter and more humid Wednesday.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds will develop overnight. Humidity will build. The low is a warm 70.
WEDNESDAY: This is a day of change. Sun mixes with more clouds and the humidity levels ramp up. It's also hotter with a high of 92 and heat indices in the upper 90s. There's a chance of a spotty afternoon thunderstorm and some heavy downpours at night.
THURSDAY: It's tropically humid with some heavy downpours and thunderstorms at times. The high drops to 84, partly because of the rain, but it stays very humid with dewpoints in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lowering humidity. The high remains warm: 86.
SATURDAY: This is another 'clouds and sun' mix with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high eases a bit to 82.
SUNDAY: We have another day of partial sunshine, a warm high of 80 and another chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, comfortable day with a high of 78. Any thunderstorm appears isolated.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.
