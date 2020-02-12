AccuWeather: Hottest Day So Far This Year, Tropical Downpours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The core of this week's heat arrived today, with a high of 91 degrees today in Philadelphia, the hottest day so far this year. But, the heat index soared to the upper 90s near 100.
TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and there's a chance for a drenching shower and an isolated severe thunderstorm in the northern and western suburbs. It's still very humid with a warm, muggy low of 74.
THURSDAY: The tropical humidity sticks around, even though temperatures ease down. A frontal boundary will bring the chance of spotty downpours and an isolated strong thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with a high of 84.
FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lower humidity. The high remains warm at 85, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day.
SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 82.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with the chance of some showers. The high drops to 76.
MONDAY: It's another unsettled day, with more clouds than sunshine and the chance of some showers. The high hits 76.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower. The high is 82.
