Weather

AccuWeather: Hottest Day So Far This Year, Tropical Downpours Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The core of this week's heat arrived today, with a high of 91 degrees today in Philadelphia, the hottest day so far this year. But, the heat index soared to the upper 90s near 100.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and there's a chance for a drenching shower and an isolated severe thunderstorm in the northern and western suburbs. It's still very humid with a warm, muggy low of 74.

THURSDAY: The tropical humidity sticks around, even though temperatures ease down. A frontal boundary will bring the chance of spotty downpours and an isolated strong thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with a high of 84.

FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for a mix of clouds and sun with lower humidity. The high remains warm at 85, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day.

SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with the chance of some showers. The high drops to 76.

MONDAY: It's another unsettled day, with more clouds than sunshine and the chance of some showers. The high hits 76.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower. The high is 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
School sports, more outdoor activities can resume in yellow phase
Worker fired after protest video shows imitation of George Floyd's death
Delco nurse caring for feral cats in spare time
Some outdoor events resume in NJ as officials raise limits on outdoor gatherings
Muhammad Ali's family speaks out against racial injustice
Show More
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
RV sales spike amid travels worries brought by COVID-19
Fishtown pastor gets makeover, confidence boost on "Queer Eye"
Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change
Pa. hair, nail salons struggle with no reopening date in sight
More TOP STORIES News