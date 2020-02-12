Weather

AccuWeather: Humid and Stormy Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to some afternoon clouds today. Humidity stayed on the low side. But, it was warm, with a high of 88 in Philadelphia.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies and comfortable evening temperatures in the upper 70s for your night out. The overnight low dips to 71.

SATURDAY: A warm front will pass through near dawn and with it a few showers or t'storms in the morning. It gets humid after that with some sun returning. A cold front then approaches, giving us the chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. A few of these storms could be strong so head indoors to the lower floors if you hear thunder. The best chance of severe weather is in our northern suburbs, but an isolated strong storm could pop up farther south as well. The high is a hot and humid 90.

SUNDAY: Our cold front is moving away from us during the morning. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but it looks like most of the day is dry. It will still be hot and somewhat humid with a high around 90.

MONDAY: We see partial sunshine. It's still hot, but not quite as humid with another high near 90. If we hit 90 three days in a row, this is officially the summer's first heat wave.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not quite as hot with a high of 86. A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but some models are leaning toward a dry day.

WEDNESDAY: A slow-moving low pressure center arrives, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high sits at about 85.

THURSDAY: This is yet another seasonably warm and somewhat humid day with a high of 87 and some showers and thunderstorms around later in the day.

FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a scattered thunderstorm possible. The high creeps up to 88.

