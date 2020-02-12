Weather

AccuWeather: Humid But Not As Hot, More Storms Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heat wave is over with highs in the low to mid 80s today, but it's still very humid. We also have intermittent showers and storms around. Our high is 84 in Philadelphia; 82 at the Shore.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms are possible here and there during the evening with drying overnight. It's still somewhat humid with a low of 72.

SATURDAY: This looks like the first dry day in a while with lots of sunshine expected. But it will be a hot one and moderately humid as our sticky air mass does not completely escape the region. The high is 90.

SUNDAY: We stay dry, but it's a little hotter with more stubborn humidity in place. Our high rises to 94. It may be humid enough to push the heat index up to about 100.

MONDAY: Extreme heat is back, along with oppressive humidity. A Heat Advisory or Warning is possible for this day. Look for partial sunshine with a very spotty thunderstorm around. The high is a scorching 97, but it will feel like well over 100.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still hot and humid. A line of heavy thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front. The high is still hot at 94.

WEDNESDAY: We see occasional sunshine with a stray, leftover shower or storm around. The heat backs off a bit with a high of just 90.

THURSDAY: More comfortable weather returns for the first time in a while. Look for mostly sunny skies. It will probably be less humid. The high eases down to a seasonable 87.

FRIDAY: This looks like another mostly sunny day with a nice high around 86.

