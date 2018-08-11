AccuWeather: Humid, Heavy Thunderstorm

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the morning with another round developing by mid afternoon. Heavy drenching downpours are possible along with localized flash flooding. High 84.SUNDAY: Clouds will remain dominant with occasional sunny breaks. Some more scattered, but drenching thunderstorms are possible. It's humid again with a high around 83.MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 82.TUESDAY: It's more of the same with oppressive humidity and a thunderstorm around. The high is 85.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and finally, more settled weather. This is a warm, dry day with a high around 89.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a hot high of 91.FRIDAY: Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with another high of 91.-----