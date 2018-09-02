WEATHER

AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. An evening shower is possible. Lows 70-73.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun and clouds, humid. Some areas will see an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 93 set back in 2015).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 92 set back in 1985).

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90 . Heat Index 99.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning much cooler with a pop up shower. High 77.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a threat of a thunderstorm. High 81.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Beating the heat in the city
More Weather
Top Stories
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Woman waiting for bus struck, killed in hit-and-run
Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown
Airliner from Philly nearly landed at wrong Fla. airport
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
Store owner shot in Upper Darby; suspect images released
Teens sought for vandalizing a Gloucester Co. school
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Show More
Man shot and killed in Kensington
Suspect sought for Citizens Bank robbery in North Philadelphia
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Blvd.
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
More News