AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. An evening shower is possible. Lows 70-73.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun and clouds, humid. Some areas will see an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 93 set back in 2015).
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and steamy. High 93. Heat Index 102. (The record high is 92 set back in 1985).
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90 . Heat Index 99.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 86.
SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning much cooler with a pop up shower. High 77.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a threat of a thunderstorm. High 81.
