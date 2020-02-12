AccuWeather: Humid Night

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A heavy afternoon thunderstorm is possible for some. High 90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 91.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 89.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High 87.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast