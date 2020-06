AccuWeather: Humid Night

EMBED >More News Videos Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on June 27, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few scattered storms early this evening, otherwise, it's warm and humid. The low will drop to 68 in the suburbs and 73 in the city.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A heavy afternoon thunderstorm is possible for some. High 90.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 91.TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High 89.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 90.SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High 87.