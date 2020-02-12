Weather

AccuWeather: Humid, Occasional Downpours Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies today with an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm. Any shower or storm could produce a downpour with some areas getting a relatively quick 1-2" of rain, enough to produce some temporary street flooding. There's also a slight chance for a gusty storm. It's still very humid. The high is 82.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm can't be ruled out, especially toward the coast. After that, we see clearing and lowering humidity. The low is a comfortable 68.

FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for sunshine mixing with occasional clouds and lower humidity. The high remains warm at 86, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day.

SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 80. It's still comfortable.

SUNDAY: More clouds roll back into the region with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 76.

MONDAY: This is another unsettled day, with more clouds than sunshine and the chance for some additional showers or a thunderstorm. The high hits 76.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower or storm. The high is 82.

THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm not out of the question.

