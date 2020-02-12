AccuWeather: Humid Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Low 72.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A shower is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 86.
TUESDAY: Watching the track of Isaias. Some heavy rain and wind is possible during the day. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
