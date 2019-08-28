AccuWeather: Humid, spotty showers, thunder today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mostly cloudy skies today with higher humidity and a spotty shower or thunderstorm around at times. The high is 81.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches today and the issue probably continues into Thursday, as Tropical Storm Erin passes by out in the Atlantic. Keep your eyes on the rip current forecast over the next couple of days and swim near lifeguards and follow their instructions.
TROPICAL STORM DORIAN is still heading toward Puerto Rico today and then Florida for the weekend. The intensity forecast keeps it as a tropical storm or weak hurricane through this period. No rapid strengthening is forecast at this time. Still, anyone with travel plans to Florida this weekend will want to monitor this situation for possible flight delays or cancellations.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible in a few places, but overall, we see some clearing overnight with a drop in humidity. The low is 66.
THURSDAY: A frontal boundary departs the region and a nice northwest breeze blows in, lowering the humidity and ushering in a beautiful, mostly sunny day. The high is a pleasant 82.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny one with continued low humidity and less of a breeze. The high bumps up to 87.
SATURDAY: It looks like a nice, partly sunny start to the holiday weekend with a high around 82.
SUNDAY: This is not too bad of a day. Sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the afternoon and while there could be a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm, most of this is likely later at night and most of the day is dry. The high is 80.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 81.
TUESDAY: It's partly sunny and nice with a high of 82.
WEDNESDAY: Look for another partly sunny and slightly warmer day with a high of 85.
