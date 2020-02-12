AccuWeather: Humid, sun and clouds before extreme heat returns

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 90. Heat Index 93.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Patchy fog is possible late. Low 74.

SUNDAY: - ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED - Turning hotter and more humid. Expect a lot of sunshine mixed with a few afternoon clouds. High 94. Heat Index 100.

MONDAY: - ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED- Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 102.

TUESDAY: - ACCUWEATHER ALERT ISSUED- Hot and humid. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon with an approaching cold front. High 94. Heat Index 102.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still humid. High 89. Heat Index 96.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 86.

