AccuWeather: Humid Today, Strong Aft./Eve. Storms, Flooding Downpours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Spotty, but dangerous storms are possible later today. It's very humid. A morning shower gives way to a mix of clouds and sun for a time. Then, spotty thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon, some of which could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours. The high is 83.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region beginning at noon and not ending until late tonight. In addition to damaging winds and hail, any storm that forms today and tonight could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams.
TONIGHT: More spotty thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until after midnight. Strong wind gusts and additional flooding downpours are still likely with some of these storms. Rain tapers overnight, but it's still mainly cloudy and uncomfortably humid. The low only dips to about 70.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and continued warmth and high humidity. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid and warm. Another spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 80.
THURSDAY: The warm, humid and unsettled pattern continues. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with yet another spotty thunderstorm around. The high inches up to 82.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. While another shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out, there is also a chance that this winds up being the first dry day of the week. It may not be quite as humid, too. The high is 82. Summer arrives officially at 11:54 in the morning.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice start to the weekend and a great first full day of summer. We'll see some sun mixing with clouds and a warm high of 86.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon thunderstorm or shower can't be ruled out. The high is 86.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 84.
