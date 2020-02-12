Weather

AccuWeather: Humid, T'Storm Around

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Watch out for an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89. Heat Index 96.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Low 71.

SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies, a slight chance for another shower or thunderstorm and a high of 93.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny and warm, but not as hot and probably not as humid. The high looks to hit 89. A spotty storm is possible.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun mix with a high around 88. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: Look for more heat and humidity with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's humid and could be even hotter. We're going for a high of 95.

FRIDAY: It's another day of heat and humidity. The high is 94. A shower or storm is still possible.

