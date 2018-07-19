AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive

TONIGHT: Absolutely beautiful, clear, and comfy. No air conditioning needed with lows in the 50s in the burbs, 66 for the city.FRIDAY: High pressure exits off the New England coast and our winds turn southeasterly. Lots of sunshine in the morning will give way to a few cirrus clouds for the afternoon. Humidity levels remain low and temps top out in the mid 80s.SATURDAY: Unfortunately the nice weather doesn't last for the weekend. While Saturday will start with some sunshine the clouds will roll in and then a period of rain, especially for areas southeast. This will be due to an area of low pressure developing along a stalled frontal boundary in the Carolinas and then working its way northward along the Mid Atlantic coast. Just how much rain we see Saturday afternoon into the evening depends on how close that low tracks to us. It is possible that parts of the area receive a quarter inch or less while other parts could see over three inches. This is something we will need to fine tune come tomorrow. We will also be dealing with some windy conditions along the coast as a decent low level jet is showing up coming in off the ocean. Winds could gust to 40mph or so along the coast Saturday afternoon/evening. Not a very nice time at the beach. Highs on Saturday in the upper 70s.SUNDAY: The coastal low has lifted up into New England, but lots of clouds remain with a few breaks of sun. The airmass will be very humid, so any sun will create enough instability for a few pop-up t'storms. High of 85.MONDAY: The tropical connection ramps up along a stalled front, so heavy rain will roll through at times. The high: 84.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid conditions persist with another chance for an occasional shower or thunderstorm. The high inches up to 86.WEDNESDAY: The warmth and humidity hang on with partial sunshine and yet another thunderstorm chance. We get another high around 87.-----