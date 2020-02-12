Weather

AccuWeather: Humidity Drops Overnight and Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The line of downpours, with some rumbles of thunder, passed through our area, dropping around 1/2" of rain in most areas. Behind the front, get ready for an impressive drop in humidity levels!

TONIGHT: Any lingering showers near the coast push off the coast before sunset. After that, we see clearing and lowering humidity. The low is a comfortable 68.

FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for sunshine mixing with occasional clouds and lower humidity. The high remains warm at 86, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day with dewpoints dropping into the low 50s..

SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 78. It's still comfortable.

SUNDAY: More clouds roll back into the region with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 76.

MONDAY: This is another unsettled day, with more clouds than sunshine and the chance for some additional showers or a thunderstorm. The high hits 74.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower or storm. The high is 82.

THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. The high climbs to 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Disabled boy kicked out of Boston Market for not wearing mask
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
Philly provides additional options to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining
Philadelphia shoe repair shop hit by pandemic, looters uplifted by community
Vacant Trump Plaza in A.C. to be demolished
23 wine and spirits stores in Philly area to allow limited in-store access
Show More
Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase in Kensington
SEPTA employees receiving free COVID-19 tests
Former NJ police chief: Officers are guardians, not warriors
Teen tried saving friend in Schuylkill River drowning: Police
NJ officer accused of 'unjustified' use of pepper spray on teen, friend
More TOP STORIES News