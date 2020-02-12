PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The line of downpours, with some rumbles of thunder, passed through our area, dropping around 1/2" of rain in most areas. Behind the front, get ready for an impressive drop in humidity levels!
TONIGHT: Any lingering showers near the coast push off the coast before sunset. After that, we see clearing and lowering humidity. The low is a comfortable 68.
FRIDAY: We get an end-of-the-week break! Look for sunshine mixing with occasional clouds and lower humidity. The high remains warm at 86, but overall, this is a much more comfortable day with dewpoints dropping into the low 50s..
SATURDAY: It's another 'clouds and sun' mix. Mostly of the day is dry, although we have to allow for a very spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high eases down a bit to 78. It's still comfortable.
SUNDAY: More clouds roll back into the region with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high drops to 76.
MONDAY: This is another unsettled day, with more clouds than sunshine and the chance for some additional showers or a thunderstorm. The high hits 74.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Yet another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower or storm. The high is 82.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. The high climbs to 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Humidity Drops Overnight and Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News