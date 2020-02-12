weather

AccuWeather: Humidity drops today

By Brittany Boyer
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: A backdoor cold front has pressed to how south. This has helped bring a more refreshing airmass with lower humidity. We're tracking a few spotty shows otherwise we'll have peeks of sun with highs near 83.

FRIDAY: A noticeably cooler day with a high of 72. We'll have more clouds than sun with a shower possible.

SATURDAY: A nice start to the weekend! Saturday brings sunshine with a high of 80.

SUNDAY: It turns a bit more humid with some sunshine mixing with increasing clouds late in the day. A shower or thunderstorm likely holds off until night. 82.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun and a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: We'll have a beautiful day with a good deal of sun and a high of just 80.

