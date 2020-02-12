weather

AccuWeather: Humidity finally drops today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: A cold front finally presses through the area changing the airmass. Humidity drops through the day, we'll see at least partly sunny skies and a comfortable high of 82. Watch for a spotty shower, especially south of the city.

FRIDAY: It's cooler with a high of just 72. We'll see lots of clouds and some sunny breaks and a shower possible.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking very good. Expect a good deal of sunshine and a high of 80.
SUNDAY: It turns a bit more humid with some sunshine mixing with increasing clouds late in the day. A shower or thunderstorm likely holds off until night. 82.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun and a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: We'll have a beautiful day with a good deal of sun and a high of just 80.

