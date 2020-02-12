Weather

AccuWeather: Humidity Gradually Increase Through the Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure delivered a day of abundant sunshine and lower humidity. It was still seasonably warm, with a high of 87. But, overall, another beautiful summer day.

TONIGHT: We have clear skies, low humidity and a low of 69 in Philadelphia with cooler suburbs dipping into the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Our high pressure center pushes to the east, but is still close enough give us another mainly sunny, warm, pleasant day. Look for a high around 89. It's only a little humid, although some areas near the coast could still be stickier.

THURSDAY: A warm front approaches, bringing an increase in cloud cover during the day and a rise in humidity. Our high is 86. A shower or t'storm is possible, mainly at night and mainly in northern areas. The Poconos and Northeast Pennsylvania may actually have the best chance.

FRIDAY: Clouds will allow for only occasional, partial sunshine and it's very muggy with the chance for some drenching showers and thunderstorms at times. The high is a warm 89.

SATURDAY: A hotter,more uncomfortable weather pattern emerges as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be hotter with a high of 92. It will also be very sticky. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

SUNDAY: It remains hot and humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to a sweaty 94.

MONDAY: This is a real summer cooker with high humidity and a high of 95. Clouds will mix with sun. Shady breaks and cool drinks will definitely be part of the plan.

TUESDAY: The heat hangs in there with partly sunny skies and a hot and humid high of 94.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in Wildwood
Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers issues reopening recommendations
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Popular Philly sketch comedian gunned down in car
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Show More
Manco & Manco suspends slice sales after employees test positive
Outdoor dining presents major obstacles for disabled community
6abc to hold Thanksgiving Day celebration instead of parade
How to get health insurance during pandemic
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
More TOP STORIES News