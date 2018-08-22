WEATHER

AccuWeather: Humidity taking a back seat

Adam Joseph has the AccuWeather forecast during Action News at 4:30pm on August 22, 218.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Clear sky and dropping humidity. By morning it will feel very comfy and even a small taste of fall. Lows between 60-65.

THURSDAY: Loads of sunshine and a NNW winds 8-16mph. Dewpoints fall to near 50, the lowest in weeks. Take advantage of the spectacular day. High 79/80.

FRIDAY: Let's do it again with full sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.

SATURDAY: Three times is the charm! Look for a high around 83.

SUNDAY: As high pressure exits and winds turn southerly we'll see dewpoints rise to the mid 60s and temps into the upper 80s. Definitely a warmer and more humid feel. A spotty shower or t'storm is possible, especially northwest as a warm front lifts through.

MONDAY: The combination of summer time heat and humidity returns. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. The high is a hot 93.

TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, sticky one with another afternoon. The high is a blazing 95.

