AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): High pressure to our south with provide a light southwesterly wind to the area allowing for moderation in temps by the afternoon. While it won't be warm by any stretch, a high of 38 will certainly feel much better than the teens of the last two days. Atmospheric profiles show more in the way of high clouds for the morning with brighter skies returning for the afternoon. If you're headed to Punxutawney, dress warmly. It will be in the single digits and teens through the morning out there.

SUNDAY: A a warm front will be pushing off to our north through New England and we'll see even more warming as long as we can break the low level inversion. Temperatures should top out around 48 under partly sunny skies.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and a lot milder: 54.
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but overall, we see a mix of clouds and sun. It's even warmer with a high of 61.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with rain possible later in the afternoon and at night. The high is a slightly cooler 47.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. The high drops to 45.

FRIDAY: After a morning shower, becoming partly sunny with a high of 52.

