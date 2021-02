AccuWeather: Icy patches developing overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Lows 10-18. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.MONDAY: Watch for areas of frozen slush and black ice early. Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 30.TUESDAY: Cloudy during the morning with a period of light rain or drizzle. Light snow is possible north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike where a quick coating to 1" is possible. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 40.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. High 34. Wind chills in the 20s.THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow and ice likely. Several inches possible. High 30.FRIDAY: some leftover light snow and ice is possible early. Otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. High 35.SATURDAY: Another round of arctic air arrives. Sun and clouds, very cold. High 28.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. There will be a very cold wind blowing. High 24. Wind chills from 0 to 10 above..For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app