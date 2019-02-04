AccuWeather: Icy Patches Early, Mild Later

We have lots of sun in store today with mild afternoon temperatures and light winds. The high is 53.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely with some fog possible by morning. The low is 37 in Philadelphia. Any suburbs that get closer to freezing could see icy patches during the early morning hours on roads, sidewalks and driveways.TUESDAY: This looks like another largely sunny day with a surge of even milder air on a light southerly breeze. The high zooms to 60. That's well off the record of 69, but still 18 degrees above average.WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives and so do additional clouds. The high slips to 45. A period of rain is possible at night.THURSDAY: It stays cloudy and damp with periods of rain during the day, but the high bounces back to a milder 55.FRIDAY: Rain and drizzle are possible at times. We have mostly cloudy skies otherwise with another mild high of 58.SATURDAY: Our rainmaker departs to the east and colder air returns behind it. Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and colder high of just 36.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, chilly end to the weekend with a high of 38.MONDAY: Look for increasing clouds with some rain possible across most of the region. In northwest suburbs, a bit of snow and ice is possible. The high is 42.--------------------