AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Cool Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's so chilly in the northwest suburbs this morning, a FROST ADVISORY is issued for Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until 8 a.m., with a few spots dipping close to the freezing mark and patchy frost developing. Early sun will give way to an increase in clouds during the afternoon. The high is a somewhat cool 65.

TONIGHT: Clouds stay thick. An evening shower develops and some additional spotty showers are possible overnight. The low is 52.

TUESDAY: The winds turn southerly and we quickly tap into much warmer air. Look for clouds mixing with sun and a much milder afternoon high of 78. Later in the day and evening, a spotty shower and a thunderstorm are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Cool air zips back into play. Look for a mostly cloudy day with some occasional rain and drizzle. The high falls to a much cooler 65 and temperatures may actually fall during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 82. Again, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Clouds are thick with only a few sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high stays relatively mild at 77.

SATURDAY: Finally, the threat of showers is over as our latest frontal boundary clears the coast. The weekend looks a bit cooler, but dry and nice. Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday with a bit of a breeze and a high around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely again with less of a breeze and a high reaching around 72.

MONDAY: More clouds arrive along with a shower or two. The high is 74.

