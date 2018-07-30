AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Not Too Humid Today

TODAY: Clouds will increase today. Humidity will rise slightly, but it won't be too bad. A late shower is possible in southern areas, especially near the coast. The high is 83.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, building humidity and a few spotty showers. The low is 71.TUESDAY: It's warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. The high is 84 with a heat index around 90.WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies and even higher humidity. A drenching shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. Our high reaches about 86, but it will feel like the low 90s.THURSDAY: A variable mix of clouds and sun is expected. It's still warm and muggy with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high: 86.FRIDAY: We remain humid and unsettled. Any thunderstorm, while spotty, could still produce a drenching downpour in our muggy air mass. The high is 83.SATURDAY: Unlike last weekend, when the humidity subsided and we transitioned to more comfortable weather, this weekend sees a continuation of our sticky, unsettled pattern. Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday with another warm and humid feel. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 87. It will feel like 90 or so.SUNDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with high humidity and yet another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is a hotter 90. It will probably feel like the mid 90s.MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine, humid air and a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Our high is around 90 again.-----