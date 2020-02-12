AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mild. Low 41.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Poor drainage flooding is possible in some areas due to the rapid snow melt and frozen ground. High 45.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with leftover rain. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Becoming windy with gusts up to 40 or 45 mph. High 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High 39. Morning wind chills will likely drop down in to the upper single digits well north and west of the city, teens for everyone else.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun early. The clouds will roll in by afternoon and a couple of showers are possible (most of the steadier rain looks to be south of the city). High 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 54.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible. High 47.
