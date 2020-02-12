AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will give way to increasing clouds today. A chilly start gives way to a mild afternoon with a high of 59. Some spots could hit 60.
TONIGHT: We have cloudy skies with rain arriving before dawn. The low is 42.
TUESDAY: This is a cloudy and damp one with off and on rain and drizzle and a high of 51.
WEDNESDAY: We begin the day dry with another round of showers arriving during the afternoon and at night. Evening rain could become steadier for a time. The afternoon high is 53.
THURSDAY: The rain is over and some sun returns, but this is a windy and brisk day with a somewhat cooler high of 49.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's brisk and colder with a high of just 40.
SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with a mix of clouds and sun, a blustery breeze and a high of just 38.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold end to the weekend with a high of just 36. Winds will be light.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It will still be a chilly day, but not quite as cold with a slightly improved high of 42.
