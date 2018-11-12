WEATHER

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., November 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sun will give way to increasing clouds today (Veterans Day Observed). Winds are light. It's chilly with a high of 51.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and rain arrives during the evening. It gets heavy at times overnight. The low is 44.

TUESDAY: Rain continues into the morning rush. Look out for flooding on streets near any drains that become clogged with leaves. Rain tapers toward the end of the rush in many neighborhoods and clouds may break for some sun during the afternoon.
It's a bit breezy and slightly milder with a high around 55.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and chilly high of 42.

THURSDAY: Our next system arrives, bringing increased cloud cover. Rain is likely at night. In our northern and western suburbs, a wintry mix is possible. The high is 45 with overnight lows dipping to 37 in Philadelphia, but closer to freezing in those outlying suburbs.

FRIDAY: Rain ends early, but we remains mainly cloudy and breezy with a somewhat cool high of 50.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.

SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 41.

MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly sunny, but rather chilly day with a high of just 43.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
