AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Some Rain Late

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any early sun will give way to increasing clouds this morning and this afternoon. Winds are light at first, but will pick up a bit later in the day and tonight as a coastal storm nears the region from the south. A bit of late day rain is possible. The high is 53.TONIGHT: The evening will be damp at times with some pockets of light rain developing as our coastal low passes by. The steadiest rain will be to the east, closer to the shore, but I-95 could also get a little wet. At most, we're expecting about .25" of rain, so not much (no flooding). Rain pulls away form the region well before dawn. The low is 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will break for sunshine as our low moves off to the northeast. It will be windy (30 mph), but warmer with a high around 65.THURSDAY: Most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few additional clouds building into the region late. Some rain is possible late at night or overnight. The high slips to 63.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers likely at times. The high: a cooler 54.SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds giving way to sun and a nicer high of 67.SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 68.MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and even warmer with a high around 70.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A couple showers are possible, but it's warm and pretty pleasant overall with a high around 68.