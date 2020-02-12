AccuWeather: Increasing clouds tomorrow with spotty showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds are breaking for sunshine today and the afternoon is looking bright and pleasant with a seasonable high of 63. Winds are relatively light.
TONIGHT: Clouds gradually return to the region overnight with a cool low of 46.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sun gives way to increasing clouds and some spotty showers re-enter the forecast, mainly at night. Our high reaches 65.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, cool and wet weather returns. Look for periods of rain through the day, some of which will be steady. Our high slips to 57.
FRIDAY: It's still cloudy and damp with a few leftover showers around. The high is still cool: 55.
SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. This looks like a mainly dry, much nicer day with partly sunny skies. The high bounces back to 63.
SUNDAY: The forecast is improving for the second half of the weekend. Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Later in the afternoon, clouds will increase and we may see a couple of late day showers, but most of your Sunday now looks dry. Our high is a pleasant 66.
MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a few more showers possible. The high is a seasonable 65.
TUESDAY: Unsettled weather sticks around for at least another day with mainly cloudy skies and more showers. The high is 66.
