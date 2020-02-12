AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, less humid. High: 84. It'll be breezy at the shore with the rise of rip currents and highs near 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers around (mainly south and east of the city). Low 69.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, especially south and east of the city. High 76.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 83.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, with a high of 86. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
FRIDAY: It's warmer, with partly sunny skies and the chance of some showers and thunderstorms. The high hits 87.
