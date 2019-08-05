AccuWeather: Increasing Humidity Tonight, Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a fairly comfortable first Monday of August, with a seasonable high of 88 and inland dew points dropping into the low 60s and upper 50s.
TONIGHT: An isolated evening thunderstorms, mainly in South Jersey, then partly cloudy with increasing humidity. The low drops tp 73.
TUESDAY: Ahead of the next cold front,winds turn out of the southwest and that allows the heat and humidity to return. We could see an isolated morning storm and again a chance for a spotty storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sun and clouds with a high of 90.
WEDNESDAY: It's very warm and humid with a few thunderstorms likely during the day. The Storm Prediction Center says we have a chance for an isolated severe storm. High 92.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine returns and it's warm and humid with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High 90.
FRIDAY: High pressure settles overhead and give us beautiful weather leading into the weekend. Enjoy sunny skies and low humidity. High 88.
SATURDAY: With relatively low humidity and mostly sunny skies, it's a pleasant day with a high of just 86.
SUNDAY: We keep the sunshine and it stays comfortable. High 86.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High: 86.
