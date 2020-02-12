PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We'll start the day off with a period of cloud cover near dawn. Those clouds will evaporate as winds shift to the southwest. This will allow temperatures to jump into the low 70s for many inland locations. For Philadelphia we are forecasting a record tying high of 72. This would be our first day in the 70s since back in early November. Once again temperatures will be cooler at the shore likely remaining in the 50s.
FRIDAY: A cold front moves through early morning with a period of clouds and maybe a spotty shower. Behind that front we see a good deal of sunshine for the afternoon and with colder air not draining in until later we will rebound into the upper 60s. A nice way to the end the work week.
SATURDAY: Winds really kick up Friday night into early Saturday as cold air moves into the region. Despite sunshine Saturday, high will be just 50 degrees with a few gusts to 30mph early in the day. Early morning wind chills will be down into the low 30s. Winds will lighten for the afternoon.
SUNDAY: The sun will continue to dominate. It's a milder day with a high of 56.
MONDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds with a chilly high of 42.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, with some showers possible. A high of 46.
WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy for St. Patrick's Day with a high of just 49.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Into The 70s Today
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News