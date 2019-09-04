AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight, Much Cooler Thursday

RIP CURRENTS: There is a risk of dangerous rip currents and heavy surf for the rest of the work week, as Dorian moves north along the coast. Some communities have fewer lifeguards on duty after Labor Day which makes swimming in the ocean especially risky. Try to seek out guarded beaches if you're planning on entering the water and follow posted warnings and lifeguard directions.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm gives way to lingering clouds overnight. The low is 66.
THURSDAY: Behind our departing front, the temperatures dip and it becomes breezy and more comfortable with a high around 78. We will also see high cirrus clouds from the outer bands of Dorian lift northward which will thicken through the day. A few showers are possible at night, especially south and east of I-95.
FRIDAY: Dorian will make its closest approach to our area, but remaining more than 200 miles out to sea. We'll see plenty of clouds with a blustery breeze and some possible rain, mainly on the eastern half of the region. Here's our current thinking on local impacts: Philadelphia and Inland: Gusts up to 30 mph with the chance of some rain, anywhere from a trace to a half inch, so not much. Along the Coast: Gusts up to 45 mph with some rain likely. As of now, a half inch to 1 inch seems the most likely amount. Tides will be running high and there could be some coastal flooding, but nothing too big with little if any beach erosion. However, surf will be heavy and dangerous rip currents are likely. The high is a very cool 70.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine returns and we have a pleasant, warmer afternoon with a high of 80.
SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still nice with a high of 81.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy day with some rain possible, mainly south of I-95. We'll also have a fall feel in store with a below-average high of just 76.
TUESDAY: This looks like a partly cloudy day with some showers possible and a high around 78.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with a high of 81.
