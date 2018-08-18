AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows 67-70.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 78.MONDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 82.TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible at night. High 84.WEDNESDAY: Morning thunderstorms will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 86.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 82.SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.-----