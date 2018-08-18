WEATHER

AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows 67-70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 78.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 82.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible at night. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Morning thunderstorms will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.
