AccuWeather: Isolated Storms Tonight

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows 67-70.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers from time to time. High 78.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 82.
TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible at night. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Morning thunderstorms will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 86.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.
