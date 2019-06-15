Weather

AccuWeather: Isolated Thunderstorm Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Lows 64-66.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

MONDAY: This is now looking like a downright hot and humid day with uncomfortable, sticky conditions all the way. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening and any storm that forms in this humid air mass could produce downpours and strong gusty winds. We have an Accuweather Alert for the potential of severe storms. High 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Show More
Juneteenth celebrations held in Wilmington and Philadelphia
Man dies after being dragged while trying to stop carjacker
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves
More TOP STORIES News