AccuWeather: It's autumn, but feels like summer today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will mix with clouds today. It's hot and humid with a high of 91. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out late this afternoon and this evening. We have a better chance of a heavier shower or perhaps some thunder overnight. Fall arrived at 3:50 a.m..

TONIGHT: Some occasional showers and thunderstorms will roll through overnight. Some clearing is likely by dawn. The low is 66.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves away from the region and behind it, we get a shot of much cooler, more comfortable air. Look for mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: It's another largely sunny and pleasant day with a high of 82.

THURSDAY: The mostly sunny, comfortable trend continues, although late in the day, there's a chance of a thunderstorm in the northern and western suburbs. It's a bit warmer with a high of 86.

FRIDAY: We're back to dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant high of 82.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 84.

SUNDAY: This is a warm and humid day with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 88.

MONDAY: Look for a warm and sticky day with partial sunshine and another possible thunderstorm. The high is 84.

