AccuWeather: It's cold and getting colder

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 32. The wind chill will be stuck at 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.

THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 34.

FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High 38.

SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Rain arrives at night and may start as a wintry mix. High 47.

SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! It's breezy with periods of rain through the day. High 54.

MONDAY: This looks like a great day for March. It's partly sunny with a mild high of 55.
