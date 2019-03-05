AccuWeather: It's cold and getting colder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 32. The wind chill will be stuck at 20 degrees.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 34.FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High 38.SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Rain arrives at night and may start as a wintry mix. High 47.SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! It's breezy with periods of rain through the day. High 54.MONDAY: This looks like a great day for March. It's partly sunny with a mild high of 55.--------------------