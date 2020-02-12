weather

AccuWeather: January Sunshine Continues Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw lots of sunshine today and a nice afternoon with temperatures a few degrees above average, up to 44 degrees in Philadelphia.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to bring bright conditions by midweek. We'll see mostly sunny skies and a milder high of 47.

THURSDAY: A rather robust piece of upper level energy will be swinging through the first half of the day, bringing clouds through at least lunchtime before we see some late day sunshine. This will put a limit on how high our temperatures can go and we've pulled the high down to 49. Still, that's degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Ahead of the next cold front we get a southwesterly flow and temperatures rise about 15 degrees above average. Clouds increase and it turns breezy during the afternoon with some rain, likely at night. High 55.

SATURDAY: After some morning rain or a snow showers, it turns mostly cloudy and much cooler. High 46.

SUNDAY: High pressure brings back the sunshine, but also the coldest temps of the week. It's mostly sunny with a high of just 40.

MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service you can expect mainly dry and seasonable conditions. Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 39, and just a slight chance of a shower.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a slightly warmer high of 42.

