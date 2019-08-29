Weather

AccuWeather: Labor Day winning weather weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A starlit sky with low humidity and less wind. Lows in the 50s for most. 63 for the city.

FRIDAY: A moisture starved cold front approaches allowing temps to surge into the upper 80s on a west southwest wind ahead of it. Dewpoints will rise slightly into the low 60s giving just a touch of humidity. Overall it will be a sunny and warm getaway day.

SATURDAY: The start of the weekend features high pressure moving across the Great Lakes and into New England. We will see more sunshine with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temps will be a touch cooler around 84 with dewpoints falling back into the comfortable 50s.

SUNDAY: The high over New England is drifting east off of Maine and winds turn more east-northeast and a ripple of energy pushes in from the west. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with the threat of an isolated shower in the northwest suburbs, but areas along I-95 and SE should stay dry. High temps in the lower 80s. Watch for rip currents and a healthy breeze at the shore due to the winds around the high.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday and it will feel very humid. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The shore again will feature a strong wind off the ocean. The high is 85.

TUESDAY: It's warm and sticky with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm around. The high is a warmer 87.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another partly sunny, humid day with a high of 89. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with another pop up thunderstorm possible. The high eases to 82.

DORIAN: We continue to watch Hurricane Dorian and that will be the main weather concern as we go through Labor Day weekend. The next advisory comes out by 5pm and additional strengthening from the 85mph winds that were last reported are likely to go up. Dorian is going to pass over water temps in the mid 80s and then upper 80s as it approaches Florida. This will be fuel for the hurricane to feast off of and strengthening is expected over the next few days. As of now the National Hurricane Center gets Dorian up to a 130mph Category 4 storm. Exact details of a landfall remain very uncertain. Anywhere along the east coast of Florida remains at risk and the timing is not certain either. The steering influences on Dorian look to be minimal and it may sit and spin ever so slowly just east of Florida. Landfall could be anywhere from late Sunday into Monday or even Tuesday.

