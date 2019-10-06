AccuWeather: Lack of sun this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy for all, a few showers for some. The best chance of showers will be northwest of Philly. Lows near 64 and slightly humid.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower or drizzle during the morning. A steadier period of rain looks to hold off until the evening and overnight hours. They day is mainly dry. We could see close to a half inch of rain. High a warm 79.
TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible (mainly east of the city). Otherwise, mostly cloudy and much cooler behind a front with winds turning out of the northeast. High 68.
WEDNESDAY: This is the wildcard day. There will be low pressure developing close to the coast with high pressure over western New England. The question is which pressure system will win over? The Euro model says the high with lots of sunshine and nice temps near 70, while the GFS says the low with clouds and rain and a high of 50. Right now we will go with clouds dominating with rain possible close to the coast. We will need to watch this closely to see the trend Monday. High right now of 65.
THURSDAY: Low clouds look to win out with that cool wind continuing from the northeast. We will need to see the location of that low if rain is still a concern. High 65.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower is possible. High 68.
SATURDAY: Sunshine should start to take over with a pleasant high of 70.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More