AccuWeather: Late rain today, brief wet snow in the Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds increase during the day with some late afternoon rain dropping into the region from the north. Winds are light. The high is 59.TONIGHT: Rain continues through the evening, ending with a brief change to wet snow in some far northern areas. Little or no accumulation is expected south of I-78. The last raindrops clear the New Jersey and Delaware coastline shortly after midnight. Then, colder air rushes in from the northwest and the low crashes to 34.FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, but it will be blustery and much colder with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the mid 30's.SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44. The winds won't be as bad as Friday.SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to partly sunny skies. It's also a bit milder with a high of 56.MONDAY: Veterans Day looks partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 58. Some rain moves in either late in the afternoon or at night.TUESDAY: We have an early day high of 50, but temperatures plunge during the afternoon and the weather turns brisk and colder. Along the way, a few showers pop up with a change to snow showers possible later in the day and evening as colder air arrives.WEDNESDAY: Look for the return of sunshine, but it's brisk and very cold. The high is just 37.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It's still cold. The high is 40.