AccuWeather: Late Summer Sizzle Returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After two days in a row in the 90s, the high slipped to 83 in Philadelphia today and dew points dropped into the 50s.
TONIGHT: It's still comfortable with a few clouds around and a low around 70.
THURSDAY: Hot air returns with partial sunshine and a high back up to around 94. Dew points climb back to near 70, so it's very sticky again. The heat index climbs into the triple digits. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the morning and again at night.
FRIDAY: We'll have variable clouds and sun. It will be very warm and humid with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front pushes closer. The high hits 91.
SATURDAY: We start the day with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity. In the afternoon and evening, the cold front moves though, bringing the potential for heavy downpours. Our high dips to 87.
SUNDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible. Clouds mix with sun in the afternoon and drying is possible. Humidity drops and the high cools to 80.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79.
TUESDAY: This is yet another mainly sunny, nice day with our high hitting 80.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 84.
