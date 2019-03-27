Weather

AccuWeather: Late Week Warm Up

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 27, 2019.


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure brought us another sunny, but somewhat cool day. The high hit 53 degrees, that's four degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light and it's cold again. We get a low of 34 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in our cooler suburbs.

THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60.

FRIDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 70.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sun and it's even milder ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 75. The Phillies play at 4 p.m.; it should be great weather for baseball. A shower or two is possible late at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible at times. The high dips to 58 and could tumble later in the day as a frontal boundary passes through. You'll want to bring some extra gear to the night time Phillies game, although the rain should be long gone by game time.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but so does cooler weather with our high holding at around 50. It will probably be a bit breezy.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. The high is 53.

WEDNESDAY: We'll be keeping our eye on a coastal low developing that could bring us some rain and wind. The high drops to 59.
