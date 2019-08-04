Weather

AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, less humid. Low 71.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and fairly comfortable. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, more humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. The humidity finally breaks! High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 87.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun. High 84.

