AccuWeather: Less Humid Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 62-68.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain arriving late in the day. Heavy downpours likely at night. High 86.

TUESDAY: Warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 86. Heat Index 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Expect partly sunny skies with a shower in spots. High 85.

SATURDAY: Humid and warm with the threat of a shower or storm. High 86.
