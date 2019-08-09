AccuWeather: Less humid today, beautiful this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with a few clouds. Humidity drops during the day. A spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in South Jersey and Delaware, although most of the afternoon is dry. The high is 86. At the Shore, we hit 84 with a moderate risk of rip currents off New Jersey and Delaware beaches.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, humidity stays low and we get a low of 68.
SATURDAY: It's a mostly sunny, beautiful start to the weekend with very low humidity. The high is 85.
SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and comfortable day with an afternoon high reaching 84.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with rising humidity. The high is 88.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds with muggy air in place. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and at night. The high dips to 85.
WEDNESDAY: It's still warm and humid with partly sunny skies and another shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high gets to around 86.
THURSDAY: A front clears the region, humidity drops and we're back to nicer weather with partly sunny skies and a high around 82.
FRIDAY: This looks like another partly sunny, nice day with a high of 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News